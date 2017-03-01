Lawsuit Charges Former Guilford Priest Abused Boy
A former altar boy at St. George's Church in Guilford has filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Hartford, alleging he was molested by former parish priest Daniel McSheffery starting when he was nine. The lawsuit claims that McSheffery took the boy under his wing, offering him counseling and even helping with his schoolwork to gain his trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
