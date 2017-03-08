Historic New Haven house gets preservation help
When Superstorm Sandy swept through New Haven in 2012, the more than 140-year-old mansion atop the hill on East Grand Avenue took a beating. The unique manual elevator inside is still operational, provided there are only two people inside it that are strong enough to operate it, but the exterior of the Gothic Victorian mansion suffered major wind damage, according to the current and fifth owners of the house, Ian and Carolyn Christmann.
