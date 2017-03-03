FILE - Milford Police patch

A violent incident inside of a cafe in Milford has a New Haven woman facing a charge of assault on a public safety officer. Milford police arrested 35-year-old Jessica Morris for allegedly getting involved in a physical altercation with a member of the fire department outside of a restroom at a cafe on River Street on February 8th.

