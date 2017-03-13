Erin Go Brrrrrr

The 25-degree temperature and chilly wind didn't stop Myran Darden from grabbing his drum kit and Nation Drill Squad and Drum Corps sweatshirt, and heading downtown Sunday. With the squad, Darden joined over 1,000 marchers Sunday afternoon in the annual Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade , the largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the state of Connecticut.

