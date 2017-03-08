ECSO Instrumental Competition
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Bixby Kennedy, right, of New York City, practices Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622" with his friend Ronaldo Romlin, reflected in mirror, of New Haven, accompanying him on piano before Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra's Instrumental Competition on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Connecticut College's Evans Hall in New London. ESCO has been holding its annual Instrumental Competition for 58 years and young musicians compete for a $3,00 prize and the chance to perform as a soloist with the orchestra.
