Cruisin' Connecticut - " All Things I...

Cruisin' Connecticut - " All Things Irish: The Trinity Bar in New Haven

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Trinity is owned by Shane Carty & Eddie Higgins, two childhood best friends born in Dublin, Ireland. The duo worked for other Irish restaurants in town, and decided to join forced to open their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr WPWW 20,896
News Atlantic Wire in Branford closes (Aug '08) Sun Regan 22
Renee Chmiel - WTNH News Mar 7 B4NAF 3
News Transgender candidate running for governor Mar 7 TerriB1 1
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Mar 6 Samuels Furnace Man 7
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Mar 4 IHateKickboxing 2
Sunny Of West Niggia Hood ! Mar 1 Tried to read 9
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for New Haven County was issued at March 13 at 11:03PM EDT

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC