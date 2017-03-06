Connecticut Scientist Predicts 'Diffi...

Connecticut Scientist Predicts 'Difficult' Season for Lyme Disease

The northeast and Connecticut could be at greater risk for more cases of Lyme disease this year, according to the head of the state's tick testing program. At the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, researchers tested a sample of 65 ticks submitted for testing and found half were carrying the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.

