Connecticut Rail Commuter Council Questions Metro-North Fare Increases, Stamford Garage
Metro-North made small but measurable service improvements on the New Haven line last year, but the state should have moved faster toward replacing the branch line fleets, a commuter watchdog group reported. In its newly released annual report for 2016, the Connecticut Rail Commuter Council said Metro-North riders have absorbed plenty of fare increases in recent years and shouldn't be asked for more this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
