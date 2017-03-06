Collection of articles examines racia...

Collection of articles examines racial, gender issues in academic medicine

One study by Dowin Boatright, M.D., M.B.A., of the Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn., and coauthors examined the association between the race/ethnicity of medical students and Alpha Omega Alpha honor society membership, which can be associated with future success in academic medicine. The study analyzed data from 4,655 applications from U.S. medical students applying for residency programs associated with one academic medical center.

