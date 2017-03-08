Collaboration is key for Goodnight Moonshine's Molly Venter
Molly Venter performs at Voices CafA© at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in Goodnight Moonshine, an original acoustic music group sheA's formed with her husband, Eben Pariser, co-founder of the Brooklyn-based folk-roots quartet Roosevelt Dime. less Molly Venter performs at Voices CafA© at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in Goodnight Moonshine, an original acoustic music group sheA's formed with her husband, Eben Pariser, co-founder of the Brooklyn-based ... more She's one-third of Red Molly, half of Goodnight Moonshine, and an award-winning soloist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Atlantic Wire in Branford closes (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Regan
|22
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|Mar 7
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|Mar 7
|TerriB1
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC