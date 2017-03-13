Cleanup, Parking Enforcement Continues in New Haven
The City of New Haven announced late Wednesday afternoon that the citywide parking ban will be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday, but the overnight freeze isn't making the cleanup any easier. After this mid-March winter storm, New Haven's Deputy Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the city has nearly used up its $750,000 snow removal budget.
