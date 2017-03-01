Canadian author Andre Alexis gets $165K as Windham-Campbell Prize recipient
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Canadian author Andre Alexis has been named one of eight recipients of Yale University's Windham-Campbell Prize, which comes with a cheque for US$165,000.
