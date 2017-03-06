Bridgeport Council tables sanctuary city debate, vote
One - or perhaps both - lead the City Council's Public Safety Committee to table a scheduled debate and vote Tuesday on making Connecticut's largest municipality a so-called sanctuary for undocumented immigrants facing deportation. The decision was made without any discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renee Chmiel - WTNH News
|7 hr
|B4NAF
|3
|Transgender candidate running for governor
|16 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Mar 4
|IHateKickboxing
|2
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Mar 1
|Tried to read
|9
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Feb 28
|Student
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC