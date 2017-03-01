Andrzej Fonfara Rallies, Stops Chad D...

Andrzej Fonfara Rallies, Stops Chad Dawson in Tenth Round

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boxing Scene

Chicago's Fonfara appeared to be down on the scorecards, but stopped Dawson in the 10th and final round of their light heavyweight fight on the Danny Garcia-Keith Thurman undercard at Barclays Center. Fonfara dropped a tiring Dawson with about 2:15 left in the ninth round, but Dawson was able to get to his feet and make it to the end of the round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min nyy 20,875
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Sat Morris 6
Renee Chmiel - WTNH News Sat Smiths 2
Sunny Of West Niggia Hood ! Mar 1 Tried to read 9
Electronic harrassment (May '16) Feb 28 Student 5
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Feb 24 Win Big 3
Tasha carlile Feb 18 Aaron 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC