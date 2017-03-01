Andrzej Fonfara Rallies, Stops Chad Dawson in Tenth Round

Chicago's Fonfara appeared to be down on the scorecards, but stopped Dawson in the 10th and final round of their light heavyweight fight on the Danny Garcia-Keith Thurman undercard at Barclays Center. Fonfara dropped a tiring Dawson with about 2:15 left in the ninth round, but Dawson was able to get to his feet and make it to the end of the round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.