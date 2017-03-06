185 patients evacuated due to power i...

185 patients evacuated due to power issue at New Haven nursing home

13 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman tells News 8 that the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 169 Davenport Avenue is being evacuated Monday night due to a power issue in the building. Hartman says 185 patients have been evacuated.

