185 patients evacuated due to power issue at New Haven nursing home
New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman tells News 8 that the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 169 Davenport Avenue is being evacuated Monday night due to a power issue in the building. Hartman says 185 patients have been evacuated.
Read more at WTNH.
