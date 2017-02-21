Yale graduate students vote to unionize
Yale graduate students vote to unionize in move that paves the way for contract negotiations with the Ivy League school Graduate students from a half-dozen departments at Yale University have voted to form unions, setting up negotiations for contracts with the Ivy League school. The National Labor Relations Board administered elections Thursday for graduate students in nine departments in the New Haven, Connecticut university.
