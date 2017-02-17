Yale Film Series Honors Humberto Solas
Carlos Barba Salva's 2014 documentary, "Humberto," will be shown Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at Luce Hall Auditorium, 34 Hillhouse Ave. in New Haven.
