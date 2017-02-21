Wethersfield woman charged for debt elimination scheme
A Wethersfield woman was recently charged after a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment for her alleged offenses stemming from a debt elimination scheme. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced today that Urmila Sri Thakur, also known as Urmila Buddhu-Thakur and Indro Buddhu-Thakur, was charged with conspiracy, mail fraud and money laundering.
