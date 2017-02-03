Westchester Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

An Ossining woman was among two people killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 15 that also involved a Queens motorist driving near New Haven, Conn., during the early hours of Monday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday morning, Ossining resident Erica Farland, 27, was driving the wrong way on Route 15 in New Haven, when she struck a 53-year-old Long Island City resident head-on, sending both to the hospital, police said.

