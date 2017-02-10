West Haven man pleads guilty to charges in relation to New Haven murder
Trevor Murphy, 28, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Court documents and statements show Murphy, a New Haven gang member, arranged a drug deal with Joseph Zargo as part of a plan to rob him of drugs and cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC