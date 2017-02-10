West Haven man pleads guilty in 2011 ...

West Haven man pleads guilty in 2011 drug deal killing

Federal prosecutors say a West Haven gang member has pleaded guilty in a plea deal to robbery and gun charges stemming from a 2011 drug deal slaying. Authorities say the 28-year-old Murphy was a member of the Red Side Guerilla Brims gang, a sect of the Bloods street gang, which operated in New Haven from 2011 to 2015.

New Haven, CT

