West Haven man charged in crash that ...

West Haven man charged in crash that seriously injured New Haven officer

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A West Haven man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck a New Haven police officer while riding on a scooter through a construction zone. On February 9th, New Haven police arrested 70-year-old Thomas Greatsinger, of West Haven, charging him with multiple offenses including assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and striking an officer with a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr guess what 20,829
Sunny Of West Niggia Hood ! 10 hr thillCAT71 8
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Feb 6 chris 1
News East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11) Feb 5 Phart Bigly 12
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC