Troopers Make Arrest after Protesters Block Route 34 in New Haven

The Connecticut State Police would like to remind the public that protests blocking any highway or roadway is not only a crime, but dangerous and will NOT be tolerated. On February 4, 2017 at approximately 4:25 p.m., troopers from Troop G - Bridgeport, Troop F - Westbrook and Troop I - Bethany responded to the I-95 Northbound Exit 47 Ramp in New Haven for approximately 100-200 protesters blocking the highway following a request for assistance from the New Haven Police Department.

