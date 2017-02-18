Traffic delays after accident on I-91 in New Haven
The car allegedly crashed through a guard rail and rolled over an embankment on I-91 northbound between exits 6 and 8. #CTtraffic : I-91 nb New Haven right lane closed couple hrs. Car thru guard rail & embankment near train tracks, no injuries.
