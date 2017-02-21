They've Seen This Movie Before
Manship was speaking one day after President Trump announced a new order aimed at reviving mass raids of undocumented immigrants - whether or not they're violent criminals - that has sown fear in Latino communities like New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood, where he leads the St. Rose of Lima church. Manship was also speaking on the same day that immigrant rights activists traveled to Hartford to speak out at a state legislative hearing against a bill that would repeal a state law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Fri
|Win Big
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC