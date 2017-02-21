They've Seen This Movie Before

Manship was speaking one day after President Trump announced a new order aimed at reviving mass raids of undocumented immigrants - whether or not they're violent criminals - that has sown fear in Latino communities like New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood, where he leads the St. Rose of Lima church. Manship was also speaking on the same day that immigrant rights activists traveled to Hartford to speak out at a state legislative hearing against a bill that would repeal a state law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.