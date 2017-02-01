The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven
Police say shortly after noon, officers responded to the JCC satellite location at 4 Research Drive after an anonymous telephone threat. The caller threatened an act of violence that would occur at the facility in the immediate future.
