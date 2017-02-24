Ten year prison sentence for New Haven cocaine trafficker
A New Haven man was sentenced today for trafficking cocaine after a DEA investigation dating back to 2015 lead to his arrest. Omar Polanco-Mendez will serve ten years in federal prison for his role in the New Haven narcotic organization, headed by Halby Lopez, according to officials.
