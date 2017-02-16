Teen allegedly driving SUV in crash that killed 4 arraigned

Authorities have publicly identified the Connecticut teenager they say was driving a stolen SUV that crashed in Massachusetts last month killing four passengers. Eighteen-year-old Aaron Thorne , of New Haven, was held on $100,000 cash bail at his arraignment Thursday in the hospital after pleading not guilty to 12 charges, including four counts of manslaughter, stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield.

