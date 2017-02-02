Syrian Family Reunited With Tears, Hugs At Airport

He did his waiting calmly, silently, clutching tightly to a bag carrying two American Girl dolls. What's another three hours to a man who's waited two years to hold his wife and two daughters in his arms? And when Razan Alghandour and their daughters, Hanan, 8, and Lian, 5, walked into view about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, he burst into action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.