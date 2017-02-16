susan_svrluga

Then-Secretary of State John F. Kerry during a news conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, March 14, 2015. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI Former secretary of state John F. Kerry will be teaching students at Yale University this fall, with a new initiative designed to collaborate across disciplines to tackle global problems.

