Storm Drops Up To 18 Inches; Roads Mostly Quiet
A nor'easter lingered over the state for about 10 hours Thursday, leaving up to a foot and a half of snow and a massive cleanup job in its wake. Apart from a fleet of nearly 900 Department of Transportation ice trucks and snowplows, roads were nearly deserted during the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC