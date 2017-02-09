Stay Off The Roads: Malloy Urges Caution As Storm Cleanup Continues
Connecticut has managed to weather Thursday's snowstorm with relatively few accidents or problems, though people should continue to use caution, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said during an afternoon press briefing. The state's emergency operations center is active and monitoring the storm.
