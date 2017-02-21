State Trooper From Bridgeport Risks Life To Save Another On The Q Bridge

A Connecticut state trooper from Troop G in Bridgeport put his own life on the line as he moved to stop a man from jumping from the I-95 southbound Q Bridge in New Haven late Friday afternoon. The incident began at about 5:25 p.m. Friday when troopers responded to a report of a man threatening to jump off the bridge, state police said.

