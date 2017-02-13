State Police Mark Anniversary Of Trooper Killed On Merritt In Trumbull
The Connecticut State Police is honoring an officer who was killed on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull on Feb. 13, 1953. Trooper Ernest J. Morse, 31, of New Haven was on patrol on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven on the evening of Feb. 13, 1953.
