Solitary Confinement Cell Makes Its Way To The State Capitol

He was just one of many Tuesday left by themselves under a fluorescent light in a small cell with a bunk, but unlike the estimated 80,000 inmates nationwide in solitary confinement, Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, was able to leave after two hours. The cell was a replica built by lawyers, psychiatrists and religious leaders who are bringing a national movement to limit the use of solitary confinement to Connecticut.

