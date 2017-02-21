Solitary Confinement Cell Makes Its Way To The State Capitol
He was just one of many Tuesday left by themselves under a fluorescent light in a small cell with a bunk, but unlike the estimated 80,000 inmates nationwide in solitary confinement, Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, was able to leave after two hours. The cell was a replica built by lawyers, psychiatrists and religious leaders who are bringing a national movement to limit the use of solitary confinement to Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC