Senator Blumenthal hosts healthcare town hall
People came together in New Haven on Saturday afternoon in support of the Affordable Care Act. Senator Richard Blumenthal spearheaded the effort, as President Donald Trump and republicans vow to repeal the ACA and replace it with something else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC