Refugee Group Expects To 'Get Back To Work' After Executive Order Halted
Refugee resettlement groups said the Department of Homeland Security's decision Saturday to suspend all actions to implement President Donald Trump 's immigration ban means they could resume welcoming refugees to Connecticut as soon as this week. "Looks like we're back in business," Chris George, executive director of the New Haven-based Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, said Saturday.
