Record turn out for 10th Annual IRIS ...

Record turn out for 10th Annual IRIS Run for Refugees 5K in New Haven

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

Runners watched and listened before they hit the streets of New Haven, hoping each step makes it easier for refugees when they arrive to the state. "Our first year 300 people came out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr TAAM 20,811
News East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11) 21 hr Phart Bigly 12
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC