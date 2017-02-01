Record Number of Runners Raising Money for New Haven Organization Helping Refugees
The annual fundraiser benefits IRIS, Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, which just last year helped more than 500 refugees resettle in Connecticut. "It allows us to physically get out there and show our support for more families being resettled here," said Amy Boratko, who signed up two weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|trotwood citizen
|20,801
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC