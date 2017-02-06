Pet medicines pose poison risk for kids
Parents who store medicines and household cleaners out of reach to protect their kids from accidental poisoning shouldn't forget to consider any drugs they have for the family pet, a new study suggests. Children five and under account for 88 percent of calls to poison control centers for exposure to veterinary medicines, researchers report in Pediatrics.
