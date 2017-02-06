News 44 mins ago 11:32 a.m.Fatal overdoses from Fentanyl sold as...
In a harrowing snapshot of the ongoing opioid crisis in America, federal health officials published a report today detailing an 8-hour period in New Haven, Connecticut, last June that saw a wave of 12 overdose cases brought to one hospital -- three of them fatal -- when a potent opioid called fentanyl was sold as cocaine. The opioid crisis has continued to worsen in the U.S., with 33,000 deaths attributed to the drugs obtained both illicitly and by prescription in 2015, more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
