New Haven property tax assessment appeals due Friday
The assessment appeal applications can be picked up at the City of New Haven Assessor's Office at 165 Church Street. The forms are also available online here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|23
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC