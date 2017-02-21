New Haven offers tax help for working families

Mayor Toni Harp and representatives from the "Connecticut Association for Human Services" kicked off a program on tax guidance at City Hall at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance coalition , which includes the United Way and the Internal Revenue Service, offer help with tax preparation, including advice about the state's Earned Income Tax Credit , and suggestions on how to manage any refund coming your way.

