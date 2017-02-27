New Haven man to attend presidential address to Congress
A New Haven man who worked as a translator for U.S. troops in Afghanistan will see President Trump 's joint speech to congress Tuesday in person. Hemat was trying to get his parents to come to the United States, but they can't, because of the President's immigration order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC