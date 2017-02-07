New Haven Man Disappointed With Flower Delivery
When it comes to ordering flowers online, a New Haven man learned, what you see isn't always what you get. Roy Araujo ordered flowers for his wife's birthday on Feb. 1, but when they arrived, he thought they must have been from someone else because they looked nothing like the bouquet he picked out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Mon
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC