New Haven Man Disappointed With Flowe...

New Haven Man Disappointed With Flower Delivery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

When it comes to ordering flowers online, a New Haven man learned, what you see isn't always what you get. Roy Araujo ordered flowers for his wife's birthday on Feb. 1, but when they arrived, he thought they must have been from someone else because they looked nothing like the bouquet he picked out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Mon chris 1
News East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11) Feb 5 Phart Bigly 12
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for New Haven County was issued at February 08 at 3:42AM EST

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC