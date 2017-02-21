New Haven judge orders Dr. Wang to be forcibly medicated to stand...

NEW HAVEN - A Superior Court judge Wednesday ordered Dr. Lishan Wang to be forcibly medicated in an effort to restore him to competency and stand trial for allegedly slaying a medical colleague seven years ago. Wang's attorneys had appealed Superior Court Judge Thomas V. O'Keefe Jr.'s original order in November 2015 for the forced medication but the state Supreme Court upheld his ruling in September 2016.

