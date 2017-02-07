New Haven a " Vote For Your Favorite Summer Movie
Goonies, Frozen, Casablanca, Back to the Future, Finding Nemo and Grease. Those are some of the movies New Haven has shown during it's popular summer film festival "Friday Night Flicks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Mon
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC