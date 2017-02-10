New Day Beckons At Beechwood Gardens
Longtime tenants at New Haven's rundown Beechwood Gardens complex will soon have newly renovated apartments - if they can remain there. That's the conundrum behind a ready-to-begin $8 million overhaul of the cluster of 82 townhouse apartments on the block bordered by Whalley Avenue and Pendleton, Eldert and Hubinger Streets.
