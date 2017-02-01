National Trends in Atrial Fibrillation Hospitalization,...
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT & Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT & Department of Biostatistics, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT & Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT & Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT & Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT Background -Data is lacking on national trends for atrial fibrillation hospitalization, particularly with regards to long-term outcomes including readmission and mortality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC