Moe's Celebrates UConn 100th Win With $5 Burrito Day
Moe's Southwest Grill celebrates UConn Women 's Basketball's 100-game win with a $5 Burrito Day on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at participating Connecticut locations. Stop by anytime throughout the day, and order any burrito on the menu for $5.
